Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Gibson Energy Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Gibson Energy in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GEI. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.38.

Gibson Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE GEI opened at C$21.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.84. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$20.57 and a 12-month high of C$26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.85 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.64%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

