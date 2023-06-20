STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $54.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of STM opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.58.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.