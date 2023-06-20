StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 1,128.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 385.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 264,412 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at $80,747,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Argo Group International by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

