StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Concept Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

GBR stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 66.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

