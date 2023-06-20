StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
The LGL Group stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. As a group, analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
