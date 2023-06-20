StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The LGL Group stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. As a group, analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group

The LGL Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The LGL Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The LGL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The LGL Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in The LGL Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.