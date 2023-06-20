StockNews.com Upgrades Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ASM opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.78. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

