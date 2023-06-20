Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.32. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

