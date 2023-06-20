Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $160.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.36 and its 200 day moving average is $151.18.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.