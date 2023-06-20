Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $155.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.21. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.97 and a 12 month high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $123,322,669.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,872,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,763,028,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,760,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,035,964 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.