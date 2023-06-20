Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $133.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average is $156.72.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.