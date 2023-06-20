Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.2% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 130,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 174,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

T stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.