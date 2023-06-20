Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHD stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.