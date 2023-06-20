Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 2.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

