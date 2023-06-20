Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,912 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.41. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

