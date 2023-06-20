Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 122.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,464 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,570 shares during the period. Sunrun makes up approximately 1.9% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sunrun worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,252,000 after buying an additional 375,166 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,387,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,459,000 after buying an additional 395,803 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,177,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,321,000 after buying an additional 357,341 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,505,000 after buying an additional 143,419 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN stock opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.33 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $39.13.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,321,840.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,991 shares of company stock worth $2,038,025. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

