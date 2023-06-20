Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Downgraded by Wedbush

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SURF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Surface Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Surface Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of SURF stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology ( NASDAQ:SURF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Surface Oncology by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Surface Oncology by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the provision of biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment for the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

