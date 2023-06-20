Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surge Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Surge Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Surge Energy had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 44.74%. The firm had revenue of C$161.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.40 million.

Surge Energy Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.67.

Shares of SGY stock opened at C$7.27 on Monday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.15 and a twelve month high of C$11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$714.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

About Surge Energy

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.