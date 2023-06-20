SVB Leerink Weighs in on Bruker Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bruker in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 16th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $75.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bruker has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $84.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 596,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,040,000 after acquiring an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 23,547 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bruker by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,877,000 after purchasing an additional 71,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2,205.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 218,701 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,478 shares of company stock worth $26,690,354 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

