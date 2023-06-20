Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

Several research firms have commented on SG. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Sweetgreen has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.57 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. On average, analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,507.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $471,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,507.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Mcphail sold 6,326 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $59,843.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,293 shares of company stock worth $692,707. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Articles

