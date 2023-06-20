Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $434.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $441.19 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.08.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,057,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,868 shares of company stock worth $40,709,629 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

