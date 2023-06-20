Taglich Brothers Weighs in on MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MamaMancini’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for MamaMancini’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of MamaMancini’s stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. MamaMancini’s has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $109.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.88.

MamaMancini’s (NASDAQ:MMMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $23.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MamaMancini’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MamaMancini’s by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

