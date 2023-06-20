Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Tamarack Valley Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TVE. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.72. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.19 and a 1-year high of C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,276.00. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,276.00. Also, Director Jeff Boyce purchased 40,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$142,736.13. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 58,473 shares of company stock valued at $210,612. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

