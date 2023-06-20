Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Target were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $133.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.72. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.