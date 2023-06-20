Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 8.2% in May

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Investors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,138,000 after purchasing an additional 144,494 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 69,632 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 103,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Featured Stories

