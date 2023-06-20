Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

Tesla Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $260.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.