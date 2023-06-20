Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 12.0% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.76 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.51. The firm has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

