TFB Advisors LLC Acquires 16 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of ASML by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $347,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $721.88 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $747.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $676.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

