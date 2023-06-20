TFB Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

