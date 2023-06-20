TFB Advisors LLC Has $7.32 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 620.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,697 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of TFB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHY opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

