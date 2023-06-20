TFB Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,232 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.15.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $260.54 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.74 and its 200 day moving average is $176.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

