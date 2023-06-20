TFB Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,574 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 195,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 26,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,714,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PBF Energy by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

PBF Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

PBF stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

