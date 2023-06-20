TFB Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $48.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.