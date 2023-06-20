TFB Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $194,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 0.9 %

ADBE stock opened at $495.18 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.42.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

