The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Down 9.5% in May

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,170,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 16,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

AES Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. AES has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

