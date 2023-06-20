The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Down 6.4% in May

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 552,500 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 590,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 258,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Andersons in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after acquiring an additional 120,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,870,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,110,000 after acquiring an additional 79,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,509,000 after acquiring an additional 106,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Andersons by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after buying an additional 255,347 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Andersons has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.