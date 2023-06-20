The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Decreased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after acquiring an additional 263,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $219.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

