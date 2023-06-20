The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Short Interest Up 6.2% in May

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 403,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKE shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Buckle in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

Get Buckle alerts:

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after buying an additional 199,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 538,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,202,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,613,000 after purchasing an additional 91,501 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 67,218 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Stock Down 0.2 %

BKE stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.61. Buckle has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.