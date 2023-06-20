The Charles Schwab Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Charles Schwab in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $54.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

