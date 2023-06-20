The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $203.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.90. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.05 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile



The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.



