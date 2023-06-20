The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GT. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

