The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot stock opened at $300.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

