The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.38 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.93 and its 200-day moving average is $304.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

