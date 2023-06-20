The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $352.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

