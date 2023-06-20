The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Increased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,594,000 after purchasing an additional 797,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,559,000 after purchasing an additional 323,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

PG opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.