The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Short Interest Up 8.3% in May

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:JOE opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. St. Joe has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 26.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other St. Joe news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,595.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,595.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $200,638.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,128,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,855,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,700 shares of company stock worth $4,118,460 over the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,039,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter worth about $26,027,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in St. Joe by 381.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 39,255 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

