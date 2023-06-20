The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 247.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

