The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,863 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

