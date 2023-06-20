The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 385.9% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 82,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 65,468 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 42,881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

