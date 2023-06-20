Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.3% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

NYSE TMO opened at $537.30 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $207.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

