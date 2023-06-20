Thomasville National Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $279.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.71 and a 200 day moving average of $240.70.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

